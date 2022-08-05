Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay tied the knot in February 2016 and share three children together

After publicly accusing the Miss Independent singer of infidelity, she has reportedly filed for divorce, noting there was no hope of reconciliation

According to the divorce papers, Renay claims that the singer fathered a child with another woman

Entertainer and singer Ne-Yo has been taken to court by his wife Crystal Renay as she accuses him of fathering a child with another woman.

NE-YO's wife files for divorce. Photo: PAGE-SIX.

Ne-Yo's wife filing for divorce?

Crystal Renay and her husband had always painted a lovely image of their marriage on social media.

Many did not know of the cracks that were there until she recently accused her hubby of infidelity.

After posting on her Instagram accounts, PEOPLE obtained documents to prove she had filed for divorce.

Ne-Yo's wife says marriage cannot work anymore

She shared that the marriage could not be salvaged hence wanting the separation.

Renay also added she wasn't living with the RNB singer since July 2022, and he had fathered a child with a different woman.

Wasted years and heartache - Ne-Yo's wife speaks

Ne-Yo's wife has called it quits in their marriage, accusing the R&B star of being a serial cheat.

Crystal Smith took to her Instagram and posted a lengthy heartbreaking revelation, pointing an accusing finger at Ne-Yo for infidelity.

She narrated she had ended their relationship, choosing to focus on her happiness, health, and her children.

Crystal wrote in part:

"8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women (sic) who sell their bodies to him unprotected. Every last one of them. To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement...".

Ne-Yo, Crystal Smith renew marriage vows

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the R&B star and his wife renewed their marriage vows in a lavish red-themed ceremony in Las Vegas.

The couple hosted family and friends in a luxurious rooftop event, as they said I do, again.

Ne-Yo and Crystal looked jolly as they enjoyed a dance together at an indoor reception area that was lit in red, as a spotlight focused on the two.

