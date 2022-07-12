Kanye West's Yeezy Sulfur shoe, which retails at around N80,849 a pair, launched in May but the brand asked for feedback on the unusual design this week

Many compared the yellow sneaker, which has a sock-like inner and a casing that looks like shark's teeth to foods like uncooked pastry and cold butter

The rapper founded the brand in 2006, and collaborated with Adidas on the shoe

Kanye West's latest footwear design has got many fashion fans talking.

Kanye West's Yeezy Sulfur shoe gets backlash. Photo: Adidas/ Complex.com.

Source: UGC

The rapper's new Yeezy Sulfur 450 shoe, which retails at around N80,000 a pair, has seen many netizens compare the yellow trainer with failed sausage rolls, Italian pasta and foam banana sweets.

According to Daily Mail, British pastry brands Greggs and Ginsters have both chipped in with their views on Twitter of the fashion item, with Greggs suggesting a pair is 'two Sausage Rolls short of a multipack.

Pasty giant Ginsters poked their own fun, calling the design, which is a collaboration between West's fashion company and Adidas, 'familiar'.

Many were scathing of the design.

@DaleMeachen wrote:

"These are genuinely the worst footwear I have ever seen. You've released some horrid stuff but this takes the biscuit."

@cattzee3 penned:

"Is this art from cold butter?"

@soulboydaveybee added:

"You could be infringing Gregg’s cheese-and-onion pasty copyright."

