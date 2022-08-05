Popular Nollywood actress Jemina Osunde took to her Twitter page to speak fondly about the kind of relationship she has with Adesua Etomi

The actress maintained that she and her colleague bonded so well that Adesua will notice a slight change in her

She also talked about a day she went for emergency surgery without her friend's notice, her tweet sparked interesting reactions online

Ace Nollywood actress, Jemina Osunde, has opened up about the kind of relaship she shared with her colleague, Adesua Etomi.

Jemina, who seemed to cherish the friendship she has with Adesua took to her Twitter page to narrate how sensitive her colleague is about her.

Jemina Osunde speaks on her friendship with Adesua Etomi Credit: @jeminaosunde @adesuaetomi.

Source: Instagram

She saluted and disclosed that she would notice a difference in her sneezing.

The actress also revealed what happened the day she had emergency surgery without Adesua's notice:

"The day I had my emergency surgery, this babe wasn’t even in the country and she just knew something was wrong with me. She video called me immediately."

Check out Jemina's tweet below:

Nigerians react to Jemina's tweet

Social media users have reacted differently to Jemina's tweet about her relationship with Adesua.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

XavierOnuoha:

"I need an "Adesua" by my side! To have and to hold! For richer and for richer☺️ in good health and proper communication with quality understanding!"

JudithPearce1:

"Everyone needs an Adesua in their corner."

Anitpearl:

"You’re lucky to have been bless with good friends, some of us just have to stay hopeful with everything."

Onyiii:

"The kind of people I want in my corner, not the ones that will tell you I'm sorry I forgot."

Muscletankers:

"Pls can @AdesuaEtomiW add me to the list of her True Love Friends so that when am not feeling fine she will video call me and I will be fine immediately."

Adesua reveals how Jemina moved into her home to help with her 1st IVF

Adesua Etomi had just beautiful words to celebrate her friend Jemina Osunde on her 25th birthday celebration.

The actress revealed how her younger colleague was there for her during some challenging moments of her life.

The mother of one noted that Jemina is her son's godmother as she had to move into their house to assist her during her 1st IVF journey.

Source: Legit.ng