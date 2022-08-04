Nollywood actress Chiege Alisigwe has taken to her Instagram page to issue a stern warning at a mystery person who offered her money to share a bed with her

Alisigwe slammed the mysterious male admirer to never approach her with such an offer because she is a one-man woman

The actress also claimed that the mysterious man said his offer to spend a night with will include his wife in the romp session

Ace Nollywood actress, Chiege Alisigwe has taken to her official social media page to issue a stern warning to a mysterious man who offered her money for a romp session with her.

The actress in her reaction revealed that the unknown person offered her huge amount of money to spend a night with her along with his wife.

Actress Chiege Alisigwe has called on her detractors to respect her more because she deserves it Photos credit: @chiegealisigwe

Source: Instagram

The movie star said she has never done such a thing before and will never get involved in such an act no matter what is offered to her.

She then went on to threaten to call out this her admirer if he continues to send her messages to court her into sleeping with him. Chiege Alisigwe in the caption of the public warning issued, she made another comment, that reads:

"I don't blame you! Because of the things you hear you believe everyone is same. Try get to know God one on one and be delivered, you and your so called wife you claimed that wants it and you, wanting to Please her my foot!! You claimed she likes me a lot and all she can think about watching me is 3some! REALLY?!!!." "GIVE ME MY RESPECT, I DESERVE IT!."

See Chiege Alisigwe's full post below:

Read how Nigerians reacted to the post below:

@ucheelendu:

"What an insult."

@tcharls_ozuruigbo:

"Hiaaa wahala no fit finish for this life ooo."

@zitambionwu:

"We don't want peace mama..call him out asap."

@ellamisebabyshop:

"People are something else ooo even in marriage that’s supposed to be sacred."

@onyee_ka:

"Hia, we are now living in a dark world, which one is that her wife wants threesome with another married woman?"

Apostle Suleman reacts to claim of sleeping with actresses, calls out blog

Legit.ng recalls reporting weeks back that Georgina Onuoha and a couple of other actresses took to social media to react to claims by a controversial Instagram blogger about their involvement with Apostle Suleman.

The cleric himself, however also came out in the presence of his large congregation and addressed the allegations levelled against him. He also challenged the blogger behind the claims to show his/her face.

Suleman lampooned the IG blogger and noted that he will go low and crazy in his retaliation to the gossip blog as they have decided to drag him.

