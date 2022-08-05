BBNaija Level-Up star, Beauty seems not to be joking with her partner in the house Groovy after another female made advances to him

Phyna who looked drunk tried to wrestle Groovy to the bed and have a fun time with him, but Beauty quickly aborted it

She dragged her away from Groovy as they joked about the situation, Nigerians have reacted to the video of the reality stars

Now that the relationship of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars, Beauty and Groovy has started to blossom, she is not ready to take any chance with him.

In a fun video that emerged online, Beauty's colleague who seemed to be drunk, Phyna made advances to Groovy as she tried to lure him to bed.

Beauty drags Phyna over her advances with Groovy. Credit: @beautytukura @groovymono and @phynabbn

Source: Getty Images

The former Miss Nigerian saw Phyna's advances with her man and quickly dragged her in the trousers leaving her embarrassed in front of other housemates.

After the humiliating incident, the trio joked about it as they utter other nasty and unpublishable words.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Beauty dragging Phyna away from Groovy

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Beauty dragging her colleague, Phyna, from joining Groovy on the bed.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below

Siyabingwa20:

"Beauty is content abeg."

Prince_ken16:

"All these things na cruise oo. It's not that deep na."

Omotena42:

"Beauty doing to much."

Jewelcolley:

"This Beauty girl na content look ooh Phyna na vibe. Dont worry ma Beauty I beg."

Jacksonamaka_:

"They were both drunk and playing."

_Content_hatcher:

"Oh it’s now secure ya territory. But when Shegz stood up for his babe y’all were wailing."

Phyna rocks married Kess in fun video

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of fun moment between Phyna and Kess sparked funny and interesting reactions on social media.

Phyna threw cautions that Kess is a married man to the wind as she seriously whines her waist on him.

Kess was a bit reluctant about Phyna's act, but her also seemed to enjoy the fun moment, Nigerians compared his situation to that of Tega.

Source: Legit.ng