AGN has confirmed that Nollywood actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel have been released by their kidnappers

According to the AGN, the actors were released by their abductors, who were touched by the spirit of God

The AGN also advised its members to be security conscious on set as he said the two actors had been placed on medical care

The Actors Guild of Nigerian (AGN), in a statement on Wednesday, August 3, has confirmed the release of kidnapped actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi.

According to the National President of the AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, the actors were released by the abductors, who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.

AGN confirms the release of abducted actors. Credit: @monalisacode

Source: Instagram

The Guild said it had arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims as it urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their security.

An extract from the released statement read:

"This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt. The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas announced their release by the abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed."

"The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims. On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period."

"He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times. Thank you Signed Monalisa Chinda Coker Director of Communications Actors Guild of Nigeria."

AGN warns actors to stop shooting at outskirt

The kidnap incident of veteran Nollywood stars Cynthia Okereke, and Clemson Cornel made the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) give important advice to movie practitioners in the country.

The AGN, through its director of communication, Monalisa Chinda urged Nollywood practitioners not to shoot movies on the outskirts of cities where there is no proper security details.

An extract from the statement read:

"The two members were suspected to have been kidnapped and this has increased fear amongst members about safety of Actors filming in the country.

