“Are Village People Following You?” Kate Henshaw Vows to Give the Wicked No Rest in Cryptic Post, Fans React
- Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, recently got fans talking after she shared an interesting post on social media
- The movie star posted a workout video and vowed to suffocate ‘them’ with her joy and press ‘their’ necks with her energy
- Kate’s post drew a series of reactions from fans as some of them asked questions while others praised her body
Popular Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, caused a stir on social media over her recent online post.
Taking to her verified Twitter page, the film star who is known to be a fitness guru, shared a video of herself working out and accompanied it with an interesting caption.
Kate shared a cryptic post where she seemed to be addressing her detractors without mentioning names.
According to her, she will press their necks with her energy, suffocate them with her joy, give the wicked no rest and starve them from her feed.
She wrote:
“Suffocate dem with your joy...Press their necks with your energy..Give the wicked no rest..Starve them from your feed..Won ti ma gbo”
See the tweet below:
Internet users react to Kate Henshaw’s post
The actress’ tweet raised a series of mixed reactions. Some of them reacted to her beautiful physique while others asked questions. Read some of their comments below:
Interesting.
Kate Henshaw speaks on Osibanjo meeting
Kate Henshaw has taken to social media with a series of tweets clearing the air as regards a meeting held with VP Yemi Osinbajo years ago.
Henshaw while addressing an unnamed individual made it clear that she and a host of other industry colleagues were invited to meet Osinbajo, and that was simply because they all had a certain level of credibility.
“If you want to be invited: 1. You must attain a certain level of credibility and I have it in tons.. argue with the Judas in you,” her post read.
In a different post, the actress made it clear that no money was given to those who were at the meeting, adding that any evidence suggesting otherwise should be brought forward.
The Blood Sisters actress equally shared a photo taken with the VP while stating that no one in the picture is ‘hungry’.
Source: Legit.ng