Popular Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has lamented the high cost of living in Nigeria and urged Nigerians to get their PVCs

The skit maker, in a video shared on his verified Instagram page, jocularly said the cost of living in Nigeria is even "costing the living their lives"

He, however, funnily asked that the Federal Government ban 'cost of living' in the country as it has started causing the living their lives

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Mark Angel seemed to be feeling the hardness in the land as he cried out over the high cost of living in the country.

The scriptwriter took to his verified Instagram page to share a video of himself lamenting the high cost of living in the country.

Mark Angel on the high cost of living in Nigeria. Credit: @markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

He funnily cried out, asking the government to ban the cost of living as it is "costing the living their lives".

He said: "The cost of living in this country is killing the living. Cost of living has started costing the living their lives, government should just ban it. Let them just ban cost of living in this country."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a caption to his video, he prayed that God helped Nigeria as he also urged Nigerians to please get their Permanent Voters Cards.

He wrote: "Cost of living is killing the living . God help us! Please get your PVC."

Mark Angel's fans react to his video

young_di_maria77:

"This uncle mark would just and imagine stuffs then make videos on the imagination "

dannielo__:

"I’m really concerned about what you drank this morning "

mukunzi_g.oreste:

" cost of living is killing the living"

cedric_ogk

How living is still living and causing living some problem MARRRRKKKKKK

dttransports:

"I think they should sell the cost of living and share the money instead so we can keep living don’t leave me Uncle Mark"

lawrenceium:

"This man, anyway you have to be a genius to sound this stupid. cost of living, government should what….?"

Mark Angel shares funny revelation with daughter as she rejects gadget he bought her

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Mark Angel left fans rolling with laughter after he dropped a deep revelation while trying to convince his daughter to keep a gift he bought for her.

His daughter in the video rejected the gadget the comedian got for her, saying that it wasn’t what she wanted

Reacting to his daughter’s comment, the comedian told her when he was dating his wife, she wasn’t what they wanted, but they still kept her

Source: Legit.ng