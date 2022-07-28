Actress Laide Bakare has again flaunted her daughter Similoluwa on her Instagram page to the amazement of her fans

The actress shared a video of herself and her daughter walking around a house, dancing and showing off to the camera

Bakare, in a caption to the post, said she wanted a life filled with energy and satisfaction of living for her daughter

As a proud mother, popular Yoruba actress Laide Bakare has not allowed public criticism to stop her from flaunting her children.

The actress took to Instagram again today, July 28, to share a video of herself and her daughter Similoluwa dancing as they moved around the house and showed off to the camera.

Laide Bakare and daughter Simi. Credit: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

She also thanked her teeming fans for following her daughter on TikTok and said female children could sometimes be too serious but advised parents to teach them to laugh and not take life too seriously.

Bakare, however, added that she desired a life filled with positive energy and satisfaction of living, which is exactly what she wanted for her daughter too.

She wrote: “Female friendships are rapid Growth. Daughters can sometimes be too serious Teach them to laugh and not take life too seriously, she may outgrow my laps but definitely not heart, I desire a life filled with positive energy and satisfaction of living, That is Exactly what I want for her. Thank for following her on Tiktok…”

Check out her post below:

Laide Bakare’s followers react to her post

iambimpeakintunde:

"I Love Baby girls o they grow to become your bestie "

oluwafemi_david:

"Mother & daughter big belle"

ayeni.oluwapelumi.777:

"Your daughter can not dance "

mercyjames23:

"Her girl is far taller than her already, fine gal"

ebendaboss:

"No too dey stress this babe."

olaideahli:

"Nothing like mother’s love ❤️❤️❤️ nice one @laidebake and keep growing in more blessing @simlineboss ❤️"

onaderuopeyemi:

"She is really big o. I saw her 2015 during my IT then she was a baby "

