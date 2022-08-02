Veteran Nigerian singer, Timaya, is the latest celebrity to voice out his opinion about the country's current situation

The dancehall king took to his Twitter page to drop a short but powerful message that his fans could easily decode

Timaya's tweet delved into how prices of common goods have skyrocketed over time, and Nigerians have reacted differently to it

The hike in prices of all commodities is getting to everyone, including celebrities who are aware of it as well.

Veteran dancehall singer, Timaya, shared a tweet to stylishly talk about it, and Nigerians got his message loud and clear.

Timaya complains about high price of daily bread. Credit: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Timaya's tweet meant that the situation is not only dealing and affecting the common man, but celebrities are also feeling the burns.

The Cold Outside crooner declared that the price of daily bread has gone up and accompanied the tweet with a crying emoji.

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Timaya's tweet

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Timaya's tweet to drop mixed reactions about the state of the nation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Maazi_Uc1:

"Who de buy bread now? God make price of garri no still rise abeg."

Megacarewash:

"All the nonsense Buhari did to Nigeria; I can forgive and forget but you see this Bread matter; I will not! How can a loaf of bread be #1000?"

Bellapotter076:

"Seriously, can't even afford a three-square meal anymore, but God no go shame us."

excellentnat247

"I dey on weekly bread mood can’t afford the daily bread sef."

Ogbeni_Gryn:

"Papi Chulo, alarm don reach your side too?"

