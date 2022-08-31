Popular Nollywood stars, Alexx Ekubo and Omoni Oboli got their fans drooling about their friendship after they shared a video online

In the video, the actors danced away their worries rhythmically as they vibed together outside during a night out in Canada

Alexx declared that happiness is what is reigning at the moment and the video has sparked interesting reactions from their fans

The connection between Nollywood actors, Omoni Oboli and Alexx Ekubo is one to look out for as they once again served amazing friendship goals on social media.

Alexx shared a video of himself dancing with the actress outside during their lovely night out in Canada and they did the dance so good.

Alexx Ekubo and Omoni Oboli dance in Canada. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The entertainers laughed hard in the fun video as they vibed together and played like a child in the video.

In the caption of the interesting video, Alexx noted that happiness is what is reigning now and only fools get angry.

According to him:

"Na Hapiness dey reign now, Na Mumu dey vex. "

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Alexx Ekubo's post to share mixed reactions to his dance video with Omoni Oboli.

Legit.ng picked one of the comments, read below:

Uzee_usman:

"You go give us high blood pressure o."

Okolieifymichael:

"It's the swinging of the legs for me, no go give us BP."

Pretty_annabel01:

"Aunty Omoni can never know how to dance Oga dance pass her."

Cruz_adaefemmy:

"Alex person mama o, I no go talk pass that one."

God4us7:

"This una friendship don dey too much o. I no wan hear another story o."

Source: Legit.ng