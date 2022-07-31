The former Lagos state NURTW chairman, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, is celebrating one of his beloved daughters, Falilat Oluwaseun

Falilat got her first degree in health science from a university in the United States, and her dad shared the good news with his fans and followers

The proud father congratulated his daughter and prayed for all parents as he shared beautiful graduation videos and photos on Instagram

It is a big and special moment for the former Lagos state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, whose daughter, Falilat Oluwaseun, graduated from a US school.

Falilat bagged her first completed her first degree in health science and a second degree in nursing.

MC Oluomo's daughter graduates in US. Credit: @kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

An elated MC Oluomo shared the good news on Instagram as he and some other close relatives flanked the latest graduate in lovely videos and photos.

He congratulated Falilat, prayed for all parents and expressed his pride in witnessing his daughter's graduation.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians celebrate with MC Oluomo

Social media users across the country trooped to the comments section of MC Oluomo's post to shower Falilat with congratulatory messages on her graduation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Abejesuccess:

"Congratulations to u wishing her more glorious ahead & Best world Daddy."

Charlesideghe:

"Congratulations to your daughter grace shall follow you. Daddy loves you."

Lanrecardoso:

"Congratulations to the beautiful daughter of yours sir. Many more milestones on the way."

Victoria_oluwakemi:

"Congratulations to you my lovely family."

Alobarisikat:

"Congratulations dear greater heights."

Lagrace25:

"Congratulations to my lovely Oluwaseun Falilat."

Akpumpin1:

"They will send their children to schools abroad and make children of the masses in naija attend universities in Nigeria where they have no future."

Motunrayo_zaynab:

"And very soon he’ll share cutlass and guns to d ones wey no get sense to b attacking peaceful voters!"

MC Oluolo's children bag degrees from 2 US universities

It was a celebration galore in the home of MC Oluomo after two of his children graduated from American Universities.

In different social media posts, his children went online to appreciate family and friends for all the support they have got.

Many Nigerians flooded their comments sections with messages of congratulations on the amazing academic feats.

Source: Legit.ng