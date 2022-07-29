Nigerian singer Wizkid loves to spend time with his third son Zion, but it looks like the little boy isn't a huge fan of his father

In a video sighted online, Wizkid happily approached Zion who was held by his mum but the boy turned his face away

Like that was not enough, Zion extended his hand as he refused to hug his father who still lovingly rubbed his head

A video of a surprising moment between Wizkid and his third child Zion has got Nigerians dropping different takes.

Wizkid spends a lot of time with Zion and according to people, starves his other two boys of attention.

Video of Wizkid and Zion spark reactions online Photo credit: @massmediaforum

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, his third baby mama and manager Jada approached what seemed to be an air strip with Zion holding her hand.

On sighting his son, the singer, with a huge smile on his face, squatted and made to hug Zion but was met with a different reaction.

Zion turned his head the other way and pushed Wizkid away from him. The reaction however did not deter Wzikid from lovingly rubbing Zion's full head of hair.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

ski_dammie:

"Na Wizkid character be that too."

annies_haircot:

"Na Wizkid born am ooo."

ruddersounds:

"Payback pro max "

keerah.s:

"Make him sef feel as e dey do people wey he dey sub Lion no dey born goat nau "

sammy_boss0:

"It's in the blood to snub."

oba_ice:

"Where one of him son they wish say him fit hug him papa spend time with him papa .. another son they snub the same papa life no balance."

official_s_perry1997:

"He suppose to give am knock for head."

nosa_perry.4pf:

"He won take over him father character ."

E be like na only Zion be Wizkid pikin

Nigerian singer Wizkid took to social media with an update showing his precious bonding time with his third-born son, Zion Balogun.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) singer was billed for a show in Malta and he took the little man along on the business trip.

The video of Wizkid and the little man enjoying a boat cruise got netizens talking, with some of them telling him to show the same public affection for his other kids.

