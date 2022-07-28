Nigerian singer CDQ recently had first class experience about how hard the country has become for everyone

The singer shared a video of his empty business class cabin on a flight and lamented over the fact that everyone now opts for economy class tickets

While some Nigerians reasoned with the singer, others pointed out that he was the only one in the video because other people had not boarded yet

Nigerian rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf aka CDQ could not believe that he would be the only one flying business class on a flight recently.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer shared a video of the empty seats and lamented over how unbearable the economy has become.

CDQ noted that despite the scarcity of fights, people still decide to fly in the economy class.

Nigerians react to CDQ's video

unlimitedla:

"Economy ticket na 1.3m."

scopydee_:

"Na lie him run enter before everybody so him go fit do the video."

just_1_sunflex_001:

"Where you self see money buy business class huh."

iam_lifestyle100:

"Na lie they never enter."

officialdeedollar:

"Them never board finish."

big_xoxoliso1:

"Which business you dey kwanu??business no the go for Nigeria again."

samestoloco:

"Country Hard."

lami__baby:

"Alaye na same place wey dey go."

cbodilon:

"Ilu le, country is hard .. Bad government wẹ have."

pxc_m4n:

"Oga yur mate, dey rent private jet , no dey show yurself."

dedon_obaz:

"Na still the same time una go take reach."

How did we get here, what happened to our currency

CDQ had, in an earlier report by Legit.ng, taken to Twitter to drop a series of tweets about the worrying situation of things and the high standard of living in Nigeria.

The indigenous rapper asked important questions and wondered why people were ignoring the fact that things are so difficult for the common man every single day in the country.

He also compared how prices have unbelievably increased over time, but minimum wages have failed to also be on the rise as he compared prices of consumable goods.

