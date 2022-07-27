Singer Davido has dedicated a special post to a dear friend from his early days before he became a famous musician

The individual got married, and Davido wished him well while recounting how he benefited from his kindness back in school

The 30BG hitmaker wished the new husband and wife well while noting that he would have loved to be a part of their celebration

Singer Davido has taken to social media with a post that gave his fans and followers an insight into his life before fame.

The 30 BG crooner dedicated a special post to a dear friend who recently got married in the US, and he also had some interesting words to share.

Davido celebrated his friend from way back.

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Davido spent a portion of his life living in Alabama back when he was studying to get a degree abroad.

According to him, the individual who got married had his back at the time.

"Congrats to my brother, @mr_jigraham, had my back while I used to live in Alabama in my first year of university," the singer wrote.

Davido went on to heartily congratulate his friend and wife while noting that he would have loved to be around to witness their special celebration.

Check out a screenshot of his post below:

Davido congratulates his newly married friend.

Source: Instagram

Davido gears up for wedding ceremony of controversial aide Isreal DMW

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido got members of the online community gushing about the special relationship between him and his aide, Isreal DMW.

In a video making the rounds, Davido was seen helping celebrity designer, Yomi Casual, to take Isreal’s measurements for his wedding suit.

Internet users reacted to the funny video, and a number of them praised the singer for being down to earth.

An impressed IG user wrote:

"Davido himself loves Israel because that’s the best comedy in human e could ever get and he knows that. The both names David and Israel is significant you still don’t know that yet!"

Another user on the platform who wasn't moved by the display said:

"All this is acting for the camera I'm not being salty but it's what he wants you guys to see..."

