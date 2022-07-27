Popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, recently had a fun time in Italy, and she updated her online fans

The billionaire’s daughter took a tour of the home of Ferrari founder, Enzo, and she also participated in sports racing

Cuppy shared a series of photos and videos from her visit and noted that she had a great time as she thanked her hosts for inviting her

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently went on holiday to Italy and shared the fun trip with her fans.

Taking to her official social media page, Cuppy posted a series of photos and videos on her stories showing how her trip went.

The Gelato crooner was at the Ferrari Fiorano circuit where the motor racing was done. She shared a series of photos showing the fancy and sleek red sports cars.

DJ Cuppy visits home of Ferrari founder, Enzo. Photos: @cuppymusic

Not stopping there, the billionaire’s daughter was opportune to visit the home of the sports car founder, Enzo Ferrari.

She gave her fans a tour of his home, posting photos of his dining table, study and other parts of the house.

Interestingly, Cuppy also participated in the car racing, and a customised red helmet was provided for her, with her name boldly written on it.

She went ahead to gush over how she was personally invited and noted that it was such a dream.

See more of her photos below:

Nice one.

DJ Cuppy says she needs more friends

DJ Cuppy got fans talking on social media after she shared a post on needing friends.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the billionaire’s daughter shared a series of snaps of herself in a private jet.

Apparently, the big jet was close to empty as she was aboard with just her personal assistant and the flight crew.

Cuppy posted a photo of herself with her assistant and noted that she needs more friends.

According to her, having a whole jet to herself and just her assistant is not good for the environment.

Not long after Cuppy shared the post, it drew a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians on social media. As expected, many of them showed interest in being friends with the billionaire’s daughter.

