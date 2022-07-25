BBNaija season 5 stars Laycon and Nengi got their fans laughing after a video of them made it to the internet

In the video, the reality stars were having the fun of their lives before Laycon told Nengi to excuse him in a funny manner

The Lockdown edition winner felt white girls at the venue were already tripping for him and Nengi might "spoil his market"

Two of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition former housemates, Laycon and Nengi, got people talking after a fun video of their time out emerged online.

In the video, the duo went parting together, and they decided to update their fans about what went down.

Nengi shares fun video with Laycon. Credit: @itslaycon @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

The Lockdown winner instructed his colleague to let go of him because the white girls at the venue were already crushing on him, and Nengi felt the need to update fans with the fun moment.

The two of them laughed off the moment. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to Laycon and Nengi's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Nengi and Laycon's fun video at the party.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Okaforrit:

"Nengi allow Laycon to get his oyinbo girl."

Vogueby_ad:

"But Laycon on a more serious note, Nengi sef na Oyinbo girl. See babe na! Fresh like today bread, but what do I know?"

Streetbarh:

"Laycon leave oyinbo girls dey for who dey for you. I no go talk pass that one. Nengi sef na babe."

Mystic__curves:

"No spoil fun for our President o, comot that side Nengi make the Oyinbo girls see front. E go sweet us if e marry white babe."

Alex_jemi:

"She sef na oyinbo."

Laycon speaks on his BBNaija love story

Legit.ng previously reported that Laycon, during an interview, let his fans into his world of emotions and brilliance.

The reality star spoke about his life while in biggie's house, and he separated it from being an intelligent person.

Laycon also spoke about his music career while declaring that he is one of the biggest personalities in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng