A man has caused a stir amongst netizens after he was spotted dancing like a woman at Gyakie's My Diary EP listening Party

The listening session which happened in Kumasi saw a lot of stars from the music industry make an appearance

An effeminate man who was spotted at the event dancing with the singer caused a stir as he impressed folks with his dance steps

Ghanaian musician Gyakie had a listening party for her My Diary EP. The event took place in Kumasi and had a lot of celebrities from the entertainment industry gracing the occasion.

She gave guests a privileged first listen to her EP. The fast-rising star had a lot of fun at the event as she released her long-awaited project.

A man at the event caused a stir amongst netizens as he was spotted doing an interesting dance. He had effeminate traits which caught the attention of folks.

His choice of dressing also made him noticeable as he wore green silk attire, large white earrings and a red handbag.

Netizens reacted with interesting comments after noticing the man's dance steps and peculiar fashion sense. Others gushed over Gyakie's looks

Social media reactions

oheneba_nakay noticed the flamboyant young man:

"It's the kojo besia for me tho."

immanuelmenz__ also wrote:

"Na hwan papa na hy3 Green nam hc yi ei Sister Kwadwo."

Boli West also commented:

"I saw someone like a man but looks like woman who be that ....."

The young man caught Citizen Sawa Jnr's attention:

"Who's that wearing by green curtains?"

Source: YEN.com.gh