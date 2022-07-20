Ghanaian musician, Gyakie, has hinted at a possible collaboration with multiple award-winning Nigerian artiste, Davido

In a video sighted on the official Instagram page of Gyakie, they were seen listening to the song and putting things together to make it perfect

Many people are excited about the yet-to-released song, and some applauded Gyakie for another breakthrough in her music career

Thriving Ghanaian musician, Gyakie, has been spotted working on an upcoming song with popular Nigerian singer, Davido.

Gyakie and Davido. Photo Source: @gyakie_ @davido

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video snippet on her official Instagram page, she said:

"Gyakie x Davido. 22ND JULY. MY DIARY EP."

In the video, Gyakie is seen sitting next to Davido around the table with the producer of the song, Jay Weathers and AJ, as they mixed and fine-tuned the song.

Meanwhile, Gyakie has released the track list for her upcoming Extended Play (EP). The EP contains 6 songs, and so far, it features her fans as well as international and multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido.

The EP is titled 'My Diary', and the songs on it are: Audience, Far Away, For My Baby, Flames, Something and Waka Waka.

Some reactions from social media

Many have gotten excited and have seen this as another breakthrough move for the budding songstress.

US singer Chris Brown congratulates Davido

In related news about Nigeria's Davido, Legit.ng reported that Senator Adeleke's victory in the Osun governorship election was a huge feat for his nephew Davido.

The singer was congratulated by many, especially since he went hard for his uncle, and US music star Chris Brown also reached out.

The American singer who is a friend of Davido's shared a photo of the dancing senator as he congratulated him.

Source: YEN.com.gh