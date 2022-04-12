Comedian Mr Macaroni couldn’t help himself from drooling over 50-year-old Kate Henshaw after she posted a picture on Twitter

The humour merchant swiftly took to her comment section to note how she isn’t his age mate but still has an effect on his emotions

Henshaw hilariously acknowledged the comedian's tweet and instructed him to ‘freaky her account’ just like he does in his comedy skits

Comedian Mr Macaroni and Kate Henshaw have sparked funny reactions on social media with a recent exchange between them on Twitter.

The 50-year-old movie star had taken to her Twitter page with a beautiful photo that got several people talking on the platform.

Mr Macaroni shoots shot at Kate Henshaw. Photo: @mrmacaroni/@k8henshaw

Mr Macaroni was among those who couldn’t help but take to the comment section in a bid to gush over the actress.

The funnyman hilariously pointed out how Henshaw isn’t his age mate but still manages to make his body vibrate with her looks.

See the exchange below:

Kate responds to Macaroni

Shortly after his comment, the actress returned to her page to acknowledge the comedian.

Henshaw hilariously instructed Macaroni to “freaky her account” just the same way he does for ladies in his comedy skits.

In response, Mr Macaroni teasingly wrote:

"I just sent you 50 million dollars."

See their exchange below:

Mr Macaroni clears the air

The comedian's promise of cash seemed to have made his fans assume that he has several millions of dollars stacked in his account.

Mr Macaroni swiftly returned to his page with a disclaimer letting people know that he was simply joking in his exchange with the actress.

See his tweet below:

Kate Henshaw looks the same in throwback pictures from years apart

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood‘s Kate Henshaw got social media users talking about her youthful genes again after sharing photos on Instagram.

The 50-year-old movie star dug up a photo from 1996, another from 2018, and compared them to a recent picture of herself in 2022.

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section calling the actress a ‘vampire’ while wondering how she has managed to look the same.

