Ghanaian singer, Fameye, has disclosed that he used to do low-grade jobs for a living in order to put food on his table

He noted that he used to move from door to door to collect people's rubbish from their homes and also sell 'sobolo'

Recounting these memories, he said, makes him shudder to the bone because he is a better place now

Ghanaian singer, Fameye, has revealed that he used to do many menial jobs before venturing into music and making it big in the industry.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, he told Andy Dosty that he used to clear rubbish from homes as a means to make a living.

Fameye. @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

The 'Praise' hitmaker revealed that he used to work in the suburb of Kwabenya, as well as around Ashongman estates and other neighbouring communities.

He recounted that he used to do door-to-door in those areas in the morning to collect people's waste as well as sell bissap drinks, popularly known as ‘sobolo’ in Ghana.

Fameye disclosed that one of the homes in which he used to work at belonged to his girlfriend’s family. He shared that anytime he recalls old memories, he trembles because it brings him so much pain.

He noted that currently, he translates all the pain of the past into his music. He added that those experiences inspired his hit song 'Praise' and subsequently his album 'Songs of Peter'.

He explained that the album puts his life into perspective and it is also a manifestation of the future. He further stated that he wants to work hard enough so as not to return to the old life of struggle and poverty.

Source: YEN.com.gh