Rich Gilson from Wildwood, New Jersey is $1,000 (N415k) richer after stumbling on wads of cash buried under his compound

Gilson stumbled on the neatly folded bank notes while undertaking renovations at his home

He told the media that he has no plans of spending the money but will keep it as a souvenir to always remind him about the treasure found

A man from Wildwood, New Jersey, is smiling all through the day after stumbling on a wad of cash buried under his compound that amounted to $1,000 (N415k).

Rich Gilson was doing renovations to his home located on Andrews Avenue when his digging unearthed a discovery that left him with a long smile.

Rich was undertaking renovations when he stumbled upon a bunch of neatly-folded notes worth KSh 236k. Photos: Fox News.

First thought the cash was trash

Fox News records that when Gilson stumbled on the package, he first thought it was normal trash.

He was, therefore, surprised when he opened up the stash and discovered that they were piles and piles of cash notes wound in cigar-shaped rolls of 10s and 20s.

"My wife was in there painting and I said you got to come see this, you won’t believe what I just found," the lucky man said.

With the passage of time and inflation rates considered, the cash was worth $43,000 (N17.8 million) at the time it was hidden.

Dollar bills minted in 1934

Details indicate that despite having been underneath for all those years, each dollar bill was still in pristine condition, and all minted in 1934, New York Post reports.

"Either somebody robbed a bank and buried it there, or somebody didn’t trust the banks in 1934 during the height of the depression," said Gilson.

The twist in the story is that the lucky man does not intend to spend any of the new-found cash.

He says the reason for keeping it all as a souvenir is that the dollar bills will preserve memories of a story that he will tell forever.

