Popular comedian Seyi Law is celebrating his daughter, Tiwaloluwa's 5th birthday and he has showered her with lovely words

A grateful Tiwa who is popular on Instagram is excited about reaching the age of five and also shared lovely photos to celebrate her big day

Fans of the comedian and his daughter have also sent their birthday wishes to celebrate with her on her big day

Popular Nigerian comedian, Idileoye Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile better known as Seyi Law is excited about his daughter Tiwaloluwa reaching a new age of five.

Comedian Seyi Law celebrates daughter at 5. Credit: @seyilaw1

Source: Instagram

The proud dad shared beautiful photos of his lookalike daughter on his verified Instagram page and accompanied them with lovely messages to celebrate his young princess.

In one of the posts, he pointed out Tiwa's unique attributes:

"Mummy answered prayer. Mummy's wanted copy, But Daddy's exact print. Tifeoluwa's amazing teacher. You are many things to different. The world's little chubby cheek.The contact point of hopeful mothers. The famous of Instagram."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See Seyi Law's post below:

In another post, he expressed excitement about Tiwa's new age:

"Cheers to one of my loin. The beginning of my strength. The joy of my youth.Tiwaloluwa is FIVE. Wowww!This is absolutely amazing. She is the A in AWESOME. Daddy's precious gift."

Tiwa shares birthday photos

Tiwa also celebrated herself on her 5th birthday via her Instagram page. She shared the same photos her dad shared and captioned them as:

"Join me in celebration and gratitude to God Almighty. I am FIVE and GRACEFUL. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME."

See Tiwa's post below:

Fans and celebrities reactions

Seyi Law's fans and celebrity colleagues have sent their wishes to Tiwaloluwa and reacted to her beautiful birthday photos.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Andreachikachukwu:

"My little Princess Happy birthday."

K8henshaw:

"Bless her."

Billyque_b:

"God bless her."

Monalisacode:

"Oh my world.. just like yesterday.. awww God bless her day."

Itz_fransisjoyzzz:

"Happy Birthday princess.God bless your new age."

Seyi Law and wife welcome second daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Comedian Seyi Law and his wife welcomed their second daughter together.

Seyi Law announced the arrival of Tifeloluwa and confirmed that mother and daughter were fine.

He received loads of congratulatory messages on the arrival of his second daughter.

Source: Legit