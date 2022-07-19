Jeje crooner Diamond Platnumz announced that he had purchased a private jet months after vowing to do so

The music mogul explained the reason behind buying the jet, saying that it shows he is the real deal

Diamond is the most successful artiste in the region and the only one with a Rolls Royce Cullinan

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz has proudly announced buying a private jet.

Diamond Platnumz said he now owns a private jet. Photos: Diamond Platnumz and Brais Lorenzo.

Diamond speaks on buying private jet

The musician, who owns a media house, recording studio and betting company under the Wasafi label, appeared in an interview with DW Africa, claiming to have bought a plane.

Diamond faced questions on why he buys expensive luxuries, including cars, and explained that it shows he is the real deal.

The Kanyaga hitmaker, who owns several high-end cars, including a Rolls Royce Cullinan, said his pricey acquisitions prove he is the real deal.

“Especially for someone like me coming from the streets, sometimes I feel like buying a million-dollar car. What for?

I have to do it because they will not value you if you don't. Someone else will look like the real deal.”

Diamond then let the cat out on his private jet, saying he is still hungry for more.

"Actually I have bought a jet because I keep upgrading.”

If his statement is true, then Diamond will enter the record books as the first East African musician to buy a private plane.

Reactions to Diamond’s jet

Diamond’s sentiments elicited varied reactions, with many social media users congratulating him.

@nyembe_icon:

“Chibu is in the building. He has made the haters silent now you will understand why he is the lion.”

@mkwango.salum:

“We pray to God that it is true you bought a private jet.”

@marvel_bryn:

“Living in Tanzania is hard. People are focusing more on praying for Diamond to get a jet instead of praying for their fathers to buy even a Vitz.”

@mwanaharakati361:

“The plane is coming home next month.”

@thisislybe@

“Fantasy brother.”

@official_c.tonny:

“That is a boss move.”

Diamond vows to buy jet

In May, Diamond took pride in himself for the 2021 Cullinan in 2021 while swearing that he would buy a jet.

"We bought a 2021 Rolls Royce Black Badge Zero kilometre last Year, and we buying a Private Jet this Year!

That is the definition of having the best management," he wrote.

