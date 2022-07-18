Davido’s former PA Aloma DMW tied the knot over the weekend with his heartthrob Damilola Ogbara

Videos showed top celebrities, including Zlatan Ibile, Wande Coal, among others, storming the wedding ceremony in Lagos

Many Nigerian celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to social media to celebrate with him

It was a moment of celebration for singer Davido’s former PA, Idris Busari, better known as Aloma DMW, as he tied the knot with the love of his life Damilola Ogbara.

Aloma DMW marries his heartthrob in Lagos. credit: @aloma_dmw

Source: Instagram

The report revealed the wedding ceremony took place in Ikeja, Lagos state, with top Nigerian celebrities storming the event.

The groom and his friends had fun creating TikTok videos.

Videos showed Nigerian singers Wande Coal and Zlatan Ibile at the event.

See the video below:

Celebrities and fans congratulate Aloma DMW

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from Nigerian celebrities as well as fans and followers, who congratulated Aloma DMW as he commenced a new chapter of his life.

See the reactions below:

kokorbk_:

"Zlatan sabi person na me Gangan be oko iyawo."

terryapalaofficial:

"@femifantom_oj thanks for the love blood."

__independent.woman_33__:

"Congratulations my Wahala friend Alo."

rankinq_dior:

"Once Again BiG Congrats ❤️❤️❤️ Alo Alo ❄️."

officialkfitsing:

"Be happy bro more wins greatness ❤️❤️❤️ Alo Alo ."

michael_ogbu0:

"Congratulations Alo Alo... Still waiting for that Album ❤️❤️."

dim_chidubem:

"Omo... MAKE that last guy no break leg oh, please make una check am."

i_am_seygo_zamani:

"Big Congratulations brother❤️❤️. MAY Allah bless your union❤️."

_dablackadetraph:

"Which kind dance be dis again."

