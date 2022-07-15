Singer Burna Boy has an effect on female fans when they meet him face-to-face and this explains the actions of a young lady

The overexcited went into an emotional state upon setting eyes on the Twice as Tall singer and he was quick to comfort her

Social media users who watched the clip had different things to say with some hilariously referencing the lyrics in Burna Boy’s heartbreak song, Last Last

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy continues to win the hearts of fans with his music and this explains some dramatic reactions from those who get to meet the music star physically.

Just recently, a young lady got members of the online talking following her emotional reaction to meeting Burna Boy for the very first time.

Lady in bum shorts cries after meeting Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

The overjoyed fan started crying uncontrollably after she spotted the Last Last hitmaker inside a fashion store.

The Twice as Tall singer who was evidently touched by the warm display of fan love wrapped his arms around the lady in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Watch the lovely moment below:

Social media users react

dav_properties said:

"Where this girl mama dey? She want breakfast."

onyinyeeeeee said:

"I love burna but I’ll still act normal if I see him."

thefavoredg said:

"Me when I finally meet Wizkid ."

olu_herodotus said:

"Na water plenty for her eyes."

nnenna_aldo said:

"Lol Am I the only one who will never cry for a celebrity? Another human like me??? Why??."

charmings_fitness said:

"If na man near you now, na boot e go collect but wetin man do man?."

kallykuhn said:

"When I become celebrity...if you no get nyash no come hug me Oooo..."

Lady asks for Burna Boy signature after meeting him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a young Nigerian lady who shared a video showing her time with Burna Boy during a meet and greet event.

After hugging the musician, the Last Last singer with an excited face signed his album copy the lady presented to him.

Many social media users who reacted to the video said that they would have really loved to meet the musician.

