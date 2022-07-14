Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has another piece of advice for her fans; this time around, it is about not getting overwhelmed by what they see on social media

The singer warned her fans to manage how they consume content on Instagram very well as it could lead to sadness and depression

Yemi, however, urged them to look into their lives and see how far they have gone instead of concentrating on how others are doing online

Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter Yemi Alade has dropped another nugget for her teeming fans as she advised them on how they should manage what they see on social media, especially Instagram.

The singer who shared this via a video on her Instastory said a lot of people go on Instagram and start comparing their lives to what they see on other people's timelines.

Yemi Alade in nice outfits. Credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

According to Yemi, there is no joy in checking other people's timelines and how they are faring on Instagram and comparing it to one's life. She said it is the fastest way to sadness.

She wrote on her page:

"The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom. You will sit down at home and start to see beautiful people in beautiful places taking pictures in nice places and Jacuzzis and you will now be wondering what is wrong with your life…instead of you looking into your life and see how far you have come, baaba, you will always be sad. There is no joy in comparison."

Check out her post below:

