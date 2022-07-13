Controversial Nollywood fashionista Toke Makinwa could not help but get emotional in a post shared on her Instagram as she finally reconsiders getting married again

The popular OAP wrote on her page that she finally believes again in love and marriage and can now say she's next after attending Toju Foyeh's wedding

Toke is notorious on her social media pages for not being a fan of marriage and a huge advocate of the independent woman

Popular Nollywood actress Toke Makinwa finally declares in a post shared on her social media page that she believes in love again and might just reconsider marriage.

The actress made this revelation in a post she shared on Instagram to celebrate her colleague and close friend Toju Foyeh's wedding.

Toke Makinwa talks about remarrying in an emotional post Photo credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Read Toke's lengthy caption on the post, where she proclaimed her belief in love again;

"Aburo mi, @tojufoyeh (the only time I get to say that). This song truly captures the joy in my heart. As I prayed and shared with you that morning, your testimony has raised the dead bones inside of me. I love your love, I’ve never seen a groom more happier, I’ve never seen God come through in such a way that nothing was left out. GOD DID NOT SKIP A BEAT. All that you wanted, all you said even in passing, truly there is power in manifesting."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"We’ve come so far, we’ve been through it all. You, my sister girl are completely beautiful inside and out, God bless your home T, I love W even more for how he looks at you… ❤️May you both always find a “reason” to love each other more, May the tests make you even more stronger, May your home be filled with laughter, joy, kids, Love, passion, travel and new experiences."

"I can finally say “I am next” cos I believe again. Happy birthday Mrs Sho. With all my love TM. Aunty Funmi, the most gorgeous “Mother of the bride”, the honor the lord bestowed on you will never end. Congratulations mummy, I love you @funmilolaosunsade"

Reactions trail Toke Makinwa's post:

@iamshaffybello

"….And so shall it be for you too my darling Aburo. Mo ma ta Gele to bahdest lojo yen….soonest my darling IJN."

@adedoyinadeyanju

"I'm so teary reading ur write up Amen to all ur secret prayers and I pray for complete healing on all areas of ur life toke,both physical and non physical Amen❤️"

@shakespatra19

I can feel your tears in this write up … your season is near Toke !

@okoriengozi2

You,Toke are such a lovely soul.You words come from dthe epth of your heart.I love that you are very real and I pray the Lord grants the desires of your heart.I love you.

"Marriage is nothing but luck": Toke Makinwa shares only thing that makes a successful union

Legit.ng earlier reported that last year April, the media personality Toke Makinwa had taken to her Instagram story to bear her mind on marriage.

According to her, a person who experiences true love and commitment from their partner is just lucky.

The OAP noted that there are no recipes for a successful marriage nor are there rules to what makes it work.

Source: Legit.ng