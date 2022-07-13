Vera Sidika's baby Asia Brown's first word has made the curvaceous socialite complain after the baby said baba as her first word

In a lovely family clip shared online, Vera was trying to get her child with musician Brown Mauzo to say papa or mama first, but she said baba

The couple recently threw a lavish half-birthday party for their daughter Asia Brown and also gifted her a baby products company

Source: UGC

Baba baba

In a lovely clip she posted on her Instagram stories, the eight-month-old baby repetitively said baba.

Vera hilariously lamented asking her baby to at least mention her in her baby talk.

She is heard on the Instagram stories video saying:

"Baba, you can't say baba, say mama."

She captioned the post:

"My baby said baba first. I can't believe this. There's no sign of mama anytime soon."

Another child

On Monday, July 11, reputable Kenyan news website, Tuko.co.ke reported no sooner had Brown Mauzo and her curvaceous lover Vera celebrated Asia Brown's half birthday than the lovely couple looked to add another child to the bucket list.

The lovebirds serving couple goals hinted at probably getting their second bundle of joy together in a heartwarming family clip.

The 'Kizunguzungu' hitmaker was playing with his adorable daughter, encouraging her "to say baba first before mama."

As his gorgeous baby girl sat on his lap while Vera recorded the lovely family time, Brown, who broke down while performing for his lover at a flashy baby shower, was elated when his sweet angel said, papa.

Source: TUKO.co.ke