Popular Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, got eyes rolling after a beautiful video of them emerged online

The two lovers kissed each other [passionately during the actress' 47 birthday party celebration held recently

The video sparked hilarious reactions online as fans couldn't get enough of the lovebirds and sent their birthday wishes to Rita

It was such a beautiful scene to behold when newly married couple, Rita Dominic and her man, Fidelis Anosike celebrated each other recently.

The veteran actress clocked the age of 47, and there was a beautiful birthday party to celebrate the special day.

During the party, The celebrant and her man gave the guests something nice to view as they romantically kissed each other.

Rita Dominic and hubby get fans gushing at her birthday party. Credit: @ritadominic

Rita and Fidelis locked lips as the celebrant cut her birthday cake to the excitement of the people who attended the party.

The beautiful video made it to the internet, and Nigerians can't stop talking about it.

Nigerians react to be beautiful video of Rita Dominic and her man

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the romantic video of Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike.

Mbah_blessing2:

"This is so much fun to watch."

Kbeautyplace__:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

Maryabang15:

"That is how it is meant to be, and so shall it be abeg."

Maireofficial:

"Lol why do adults laugh and act shy when they kiss? as if say na today"

Ezinnewilliams:

"This is so beautiful, things we love to see."

