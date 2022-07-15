Former Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has replied to a Twitter user in an epic clap back for saying he/she can't sit down to watch her on TV

The reality TV star slammed the social media user that she isn't the reason, the person's parents have never been on TV

The young budding actress has always been one who doesn't allow trolls to go scot-free when they come for her

Former BBNaija star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha comes back in an epic manner for a troll who had suggested that watching her on TV was a waste of time.

The troll in its post had written that he/she couldn't imagine sitting down to watch the young actress on TV because there was nothing to learn from her.

Big Brother Naija star Tacha slams a Twitter troll for saying she has nothing to offer on TV Photo credit: @symply_Tacha

Source: Instagram

The TV star in response to the post held no bars back as she went for the jugular, saying she isn't the reason the parent of the troll has never gotten the opportunity to be on TV.

Tacha in her own words wrote;

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I’m not the reason your parents never smelt TV"

See netizen's reactions to Tacha's post;

@_RebelCB

"Drag them all my love "

@J5_CFC24

"This is exactly why people say you have nothing to offer "

@pweety116

"His parents has nothing to do with his statement or opinion. There are other vawulence u can unleash on him without involving his parents, i mean ur parents too didn't smell the TV or maybe I didn't know them. Sha there is no room for peace here"

@RitaDibia2

"Not necessary dear, no need of involving the parents, before we react we should think it through"

@callmelaja_

"Coming from Mr Neverrrr judge a book by blah blah blah! Shame on you!!! Practice what you preach!! And try to be a better version of yourself!! Now that you have the attention,enjoy it cause it won’t last long. Tueh"

I’m Tired of Raising Dead Careers, It’s Not My Duty: Tacha Slams Oap N6 for Telling Her to Be Humble

Legit.ng recalls reporting last year how the BBNaija star Tacha had taken to her social media page to shade OAP N6 as she called his media career a dead one.

It all started when a troll told Tacha that she was nothing until she went for the Big Brother Naija TV show.

Tacha replied and said BBNaija gave her a platform but she gave them a show. According to her, the show wouldn't have been as interesting as it was without her.

Source: Legit.ng