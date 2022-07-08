Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) star Mariam Timmer has during a recent interview spoke about her preference in men

One of the casts of the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL), Marriam Timmer who is married to John Timmer has during an interview expressed her likeness for older men.

She also spoke about the little times she has been with younger men and she condemned their sense of reasoning.

According to her:

"I have always dated older men if I date young guys probably because of sex. fine boy, six-packs, I dont want a guy that will be nagging me because I want to go out. a guy has broken up with me because of the success I want is too much for him."

Mariam's marriage to John is blessed with a child. The couple got married in 2015, after dating for two years and they have been married for over six years.

Only_divine_grace:

"Capricorn ladies like older men."

Nicolenicol21:

"So much sense. I also love how open and expressive she is."

Getshaped_doll:

"Same here, I never dated Young guys, their sense of reasoning never mature."

Realedusky:

"With that kinda broom stick leg I saw, omo she still get men to select from. Omo this life no balance."

