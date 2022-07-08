Popular Nigerian singer, Portable once again got in the news for another controversial reason as he performed at a show in Ogun state

Videos of the Zazoo crooner thrilling guests with his performance have emerged online, the singer showcased his usual fun side as they sprayed him wads of cash

He reportedly spoiled the fun himself as he left the show leaving the arena scattered; Nigerians have reacted differently to the videos

Controversial singer, Portable delivered things he knows how to do best, entertaining people and being dramatic at the same time during a recent concert he headlined in Ogun state.

The Zazoo crooner headlined a show in Ogun state, and videos from the fun moments have made it to the internet.

Portable reportedly scatters show. Credit: @ogtiny52

Source: Instagram

He sang like a Fuji musician, sing-praising people as they sprayed him with naira notes.

Portable stuck the money that was sprayed to him in his underwear as he was busy hailing guests at the party.

Watch one of the videos below:

Watch another video below:

The singer left the show in coax as he reportedly scattered it himself.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the videos

Social media users reacted differently to Portable's video of scattering a show he headlined.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments; read below:

Seyi Top:

"I can't laugh, you people invite were olorin , how do you expect it to end it?"

Aliuhorlawalemham:

"No be him cause the fight, I Dey the show."

Oktwealthplusone:

"Everybody just dey shout them dey the show and una no fit mention the location."

Syllabus:

"Portable dey always reason say na only him get werey if the guy no coordinate...na so guys go dey spoil any shows weh dey call am for."

Portable nabs guy impersonating him

Controversial rising star, Portable nabbed an individual who had been impersonating him on social media and fooling unsuspecting victims.

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared a video online showing the moment an enraged Portable interrogated the guilty party as others stood watch.

Portable asked why the guy has been going around impersonating him and even going the extra mile of rocking his signature hairstyle.

The Zazu crooner went on to threaten the individual as he mentioned that he would inflict injury on himself first before dealing with him properly.

Source: Legit.ng