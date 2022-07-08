Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her fiance, Pastor Blessed, got people laughing after a video of them emerged online

Pastor Blessed took his woman to a relative and passed a dig at himself as he referred to her as his sister

After news of their engagement surfaced online, netizens had dug up an old video where the pastor referred to the singer as his sister

Mercy Chinwo and her fiance, Pastor Blessed, got their fans talking after a video of them made it to social media as they visited a relative.

Pastor Blessed had at a point introduced Mercy Chinwo as his sister in one of their throwback videos that emerged online, and fans dragged them when they eventually got engaged to each other.

Mercy Chinwo's fiance introduced her to a relative. Credit: @theofficialblessed

Source: Instagram

The lovebirds reenacted the funny moment when they met a friend recently, Pastor Blessed introduced Mercy Chinwo as his sister, and Nigerians can't stop talking about the hilarious moment.

The trio laughed about the interesting moment and declared that what God cannot do does not exist.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Mercy Chinwo and her fiance

Social media users reacted differently to the video of Mercy Chinwo when her fiance, Pastor Blessed, introduced her as his sister.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Auchluvdebbie:

"They don't know, they don't know, that once a sister is now going to be a wife. They don't know."

Chioma8571:

"All dis sisters and brothers in Christ were una dey see love?"

Larisa_blessed:

"God bless sister and brother. It is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvelous in our sight!"

Interiorbyben01:

"Na so me too go carry my sister go meet pastor....she's like a sister biko."

Source: Legit.ng