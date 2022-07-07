The governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos, Dr Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor has dismissed widespread report that she has picked his deputy

Popular actress Funke Akindele was reported to have been chosen as Jandor's running mate, but he has denied the report

The guber aspirant declared that he has not made a formal announcement about his deputy but did not rule out the actress' chances

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Dr Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor cleared the air about reports of him picking ace actress, Funke Akindele as his running mate.

There were wide speculations both online and offline that the politician has chosen the entertainer as his deputy going into the 2023 guber poll in the state.

Jandor denies picking Funke Akindele as running mate. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

According to Vanguard news, when he was contacted to confirm the report, Jandor said:

“I haven’t chosen nor announced Funke Akindele as my running mate. However, that stage will come in due course when an official public announcement will be made.”

His statement means the actress has not been totally ruled out to the number 2 position slot in the party.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the process of selection of a credible candidate as running mate, who will add value to the ticket, was ongoing, and the organ of the party, as well as all critical stakeholders, were involved in the process.

Aside from Funke Akindele. four other names are said to be on Jandor's list as potential running mate.

Lagosians await who will eventually be announced as the party's deputy governorship candidate in the state.

