Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, is already making preparations for his wedding day

In a funny video going viral, Isreal was seen giving a funny answer to celebrity tailor, Yomi Casual, after he was told the price of his suit

Isreal, who appeared to be shaken that one wedding suit cost N500,000, asked the tailor where he is going to see the money

Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, recently had a funny conversation with celebrity tailor, Yomi Casual.

In the video making the rounds online, the singer’s aide was with the designer as he hailed him.

Isreal’s reaction, however, changed after he started to speak about his wedding suit costing a whopping N500k.

Davido's Isreal reacts to being told that his wedding suit costs N500k. Photos: @isrealdmw

In the video, Isreal asked Yomi Casual where he is meant to see N500k for just one wedding suit.

The celebrity tailor, on the other hand, laughed hard and called Isreal a big man.

In Isreal’s words:

“N500k for one wedding suit! My brother! That’s too much o, where I for see money?”

Internet users react to Isreal and Yomi Casual’s exchange

Adorable_baddiie:

“Go yaba go sew am cut ur suit according to ur pocket .”

Itz_ken1:

“Go give Benin tailor bro. That’s too expensive .”

Lagosthriftzone:

“50k suit dey but na you want 500k own .”

___araoluwa___:

“Isreal is such a clown.”

Db_naturals_:

“Where una dey see this money ahhbeg .. Boya if I see just 100k all of una go dey address me as “my lord” .”

_i.am.jude:

“Suits are costly o.. all those ones were we dey but na coat .”

Onyinyechistephen:

“Sorry sorry don’t cry .”

Officialibidun:

“ na celebrity tailor na.”

Interesting.

Davido measures Isreal with tape rule for his wedding suit

It is no longer news that Isreal is getting set to walk down the aisle and Davido has also been involved in the preparations.

In a video making the rounds online after it was posted on Isreal’s page, Davido was seen helping the groom-to-be take his wedding suit measurements.

In the clip, celebrity designer Yomi Casual started to take Isreal’s measurement when Davido stepped in and asked to measure his aide as he was in awe of his big belly.

The singer then held the already wrapped tape around Isreal’s waist as he tried to move it up and down the way a tailor would have done.

Source: Legit.ng