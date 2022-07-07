Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently went on babysitting duties with his youngest child, Ifeanyi

In the video making the rounds, the music star looked very tired as he watched Ifeanyi who was watching a kids’ show

Internet users who sighted the clip were of the opinion that the singer fell asleep while babysitting his son

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently had fans talking on social media after a video of him babysitting went viral.

In the viral clip which was shared on Isreal DMW’s page, the music star was seen tending to his youngest child, Ifeanyi, who was at his house with his other sibling, Imade and their friends.

The video showed Davido holding Ifeanyi with one hand as the little boy watched a kids’ show on his tab.

Davido appears to doze off as he babysits Ifeanyi. Photos: @isrealdmw, @davido

Source: Instagram

However, the singer appeared to be very tired and even looked like he had fallen asleep.

See the clip below:

Internet users react to video of Davido babysitting Ifeanyi

The babysitting video soon went viral on social media and fans had interesting things to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Enophoria:

“ it took me a while to realize this man is asleep .”

Hadexgram:

“Na me be davido cos , I go sleep nii.”

Birdy_teresa:

“Davido looks so interested in learning how to wash. Lol.”

Harrycal5:

“Wait Obo dey sleep nah.”

Harrycal5:

“OBO is really tired.”

Lavishmore2100:

“Davido is a blessing❤️❤️❤️.”

Poj___official:

“Papa ifeanyi da sleep.”

Dreal_sisi:

“OBO Don sleep .”

Iamsalvatore.1:

“I thought David was sleeping.”

Karmakuran:

“Chai baba don tire, e nor easy .”

Interesting.

Davido measures Isreal with tape rule for his wedding suit

It is no longer news that Isreal is getting set to walk down the aisle and Davido has also been involved in the preparations.

In a video making the rounds online after it was posted on Isreal’s page, Davido was seen helping the groom-to-be take his wedding suit measurements.

In the clip, celebrity designer Yomi Casual started to take Isreal’s measurement when Davido stepped in and asked to measure his aide as he was in awe of his big belly.

The singer then held the already wrapped tape around Isreal’s waist as he tried to move it up and down the way a tailor would have done.

Source: Legit.ng