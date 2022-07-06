Popular Nigerian singers Rema and Blaqbonez sparked hilarious reactions with recent posts they shared on Twitter

The singers declared their intention to take what Wizkid gives to them in form of smoke, and they also use funny profile photos on their accounts

Social media users read different meanings to Blaqbonez and Rema's tweets; some of them feel they are not referring to mere smoke

Singers Rema and Blaqbonez are teasing their fans on social media and most of them are reading diverse meanings to their messages.

Rema and Blaqbonez stated that they would take it if Wizkid gives them smokes and changed their profile photos to that of female singers, Tems and Ayra Starr respectively, who have some alliance with the Made in Lagos crooner.

Rema Tweeted that:

"If Big Wiz pass the blunt, I'll smoke."

Blaqbonez tweet read:

"If Big Wiz pass the colorado, I'd smoke."

Nigerians react to Rema and Blaqbonez's post

Social media users have reacted differently to the posts of Rema and Blaqbonez willing to take Wizkid's smoke offer, most of them read meanings beyond smoke to it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Codedsmith11:

"Now Rema understands the meaning of boss."

Pankywj___:

"Wetin two baby dey do for una profile."

Ahuy_ahuyy:

"Emeka too funny. Wetin Ayra Starr dey do for him dp?"

Chimmieehq:

"If You Get It, You Be OG."

_Iamsarmiz

"Rema use Tems for DP, Blackbonez use Ayra…. 2 kolo boys."

Thefrogkilller:

"This tweet is more than blunt."

MajayJackson:

"Rema please I hope you are not Referring to Tems as the Blunt?"

