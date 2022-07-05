“They Are Nicer to Look at”: Erica Reveals Why BBNaija Ladies Trend More Than Their Male Colleagues
- Some of the popular female BBNaija ex-housemates like Bisola, T-boss, Erica, Dorathy and a host of others had a roundtable discussion with Ebuka on Bounceradio Live
- During the session, Erica noted that the guys for almost every BBNaija season do not trend like the ladies because they are not good to look at
- Erica's admission stirred the room as other ladies reacted and quite a lot of Nigerians agree with the reality star
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Erica Nlewedim is of the opinion that even though a lot of men might have won the show in the past or become popular, they hardly remain relevant outside the house.
The actress and some of her colleagues like Bisola, Dorathy, T-boss, Mercy Eke and Cee-C were on a roundtable session with Ebuka on Bounceradio live.
Reactions as video shows Psquare rehearsing 2005 hit ‘Bizzy Body’ for 2022 Afro Nation fest in Portugal
On why the BBN ladies seem to trend from time to time even after years, Erica revealed that they do better than their male counterparts simply because they are nicer to look at.
Watch the clip below:
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Nigerians react to Erica's statement
beckstitches01:
"Dorothy what's the colour of your problem? You were not loud in the house oh."
bri_zyyyy:
"It's true."
soyoufoundrose:
"It’s Tacha's comportment for me baby girl’s growth is really glaring."
haynum263:
"My thought is that they thrive more because of the DRAMA that carry throughout they keep you talking from every single aspect. I myself stan ladies not of their appeal but LADIES RIVALRY is more interesting than guys."
keepupwithbright:
"Not about being nicer to look at. Most men are just boring, lifestyle-wise, fashion-wise, just name it."
Erica advises fans on what to do if they have the finance
"This song will never fade": Reactions as Wizkid's Essence remix tops Billboard chart after BET Awards win
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and reality star Erica Nlewedim stirred mixed reactions on social media after she advised fans to have a plan B.
In a statement via her Twitter handle, the reality star said the country was not worth dying for, adding that citizens were not helping matters as they seemed not to care.
Erica made this known while reacting to the current situation of things in the country.
Source: Legit.ng