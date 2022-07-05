Some of the popular female BBNaija ex-housemates like Bisola, T-boss, Erica, Dorathy and a host of others had a roundtable discussion with Ebuka on Bounceradio Live

During the session, Erica noted that the guys for almost every BBNaija season do not trend like the ladies because they are not good to look at

Erica's admission stirred the room as other ladies reacted and quite a lot of Nigerians agree with the reality star

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Erica Nlewedim is of the opinion that even though a lot of men might have won the show in the past or become popular, they hardly remain relevant outside the house.

The actress and some of her colleagues like Bisola, Dorathy, T-boss, Mercy Eke and Cee-C were on a roundtable session with Ebuka on Bounceradio live.

Erica reveals why BBNaija guys become stale after the show Photo credit: @bounceradiolive/@ericanlewedim

On why the BBN ladies seem to trend from time to time even after years, Erica revealed that they do better than their male counterparts simply because they are nicer to look at.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react to Erica's statement

beckstitches01:

"Dorothy what's the colour of your problem? You were not loud in the house oh."

bri_zyyyy:

"It's true."

soyoufoundrose:

"It’s Tacha's comportment for me baby girl’s growth is really glaring."

haynum263:

"My thought is that they thrive more because of the DRAMA that carry throughout they keep you talking from every single aspect. I myself stan ladies not of their appeal but LADIES RIVALRY is more interesting than guys."

keepupwithbright:

"Not about being nicer to look at. Most men are just boring, lifestyle-wise, fashion-wise, just name it."

Erica advises fans on what to do if they have the finance

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and reality star Erica Nlewedim stirred mixed reactions on social media after she advised fans to have a plan B.

In a statement via her Twitter handle, the reality star said the country was not worth dying for, adding that citizens were not helping matters as they seemed not to care.

Erica made this known while reacting to the current situation of things in the country.

