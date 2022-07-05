Bobrisky has finally addressed claims that he doesn't look as good as he poses to be, and by his post, it's the phone people choose to take photos of him with

The controversial figure in a post revealed he's tired of seeing ugly versions of him taken by android users

Bob also issued a warning to anyone using phones lower than iPhone 13, he told them to stay away from him

Despite how glamorous and fresh popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky looks in his photos and videos, there are several photos of him on the internet that say otherwise.

The crossdresser then decided to address the issue as he warned people with low quality phone cameras.

Bobrisky warns android phone users to desist from taking his photos.

Source: Instagram

Only iPhone 13 can take Bobrisky's pictures

Bob, in a post on his Instagram page, expressed confusion over why he looks haggard and old when some people take photos of him with their phones.

Tired of seeing such photos of him on the internet, the effeminate celebrity laid down a rule that nobody should take photos of him with an android phone.

According to Bob, if it's not an iPhone 13, it should remain in the owner's pocket.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's post

naughtyadams_007:

"You forget to add the specific filter wey them go use."

ademi_bola:

"Nah android fit show your true color "

thememegirl____:

"Na you no fine bob..if dem like make dem use iPhone 14 na like that you go still look senior man "

iam_blessedhairs:

"If you don’t have i phone 13 Rest don’t snap mummy of Lagos Biko."

cobjayy:

"So the camera should capture something else? No be wetin camera see na him e capture?"

lizabetha_fashion:

"Cloutina rest! You no fine be say you no fine."

kumis_cuisine:

"Lmaoo this man wants to trend so bad say na retried Ashawo "

