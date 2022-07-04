Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage pulled a huge crowd all by herself at her solo concert and she took to social media to brag about it

The mum of one at the concert praised her fans as she revealed to them how much they mean to her and her career

Tiwa Savage also talked about how Nigerians do not need festivals to thrive because solo concerts would work just like hers

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently threw a successful solo concert and she shared videos from the event online.

The singer in a series of posts revealed that she should be respected because of the huge feat she pulled off.

One day they will respect my name

Tiwa, in one of her posts, shared a video of her crowd, mostly white people jumping and singing along as she performed.

The Somebody's Son crooner noted that one day, she will be accorded the respect she deserves in the industry.

She then went on to brag about her discography and noted that her fans are enough to give her numbers on any platform.

Tiwa pointed out that there is no need for festivals that are being thrown around as solo concerts would thrive just like hers.

She also shared a clip of the moment she expressed how precious her fans are to her which made the huge crowd go wild with excitement.

See clips of the post below:

Tiwa Savage talks about new toaster during Sweden concert

Nigerian queen of Afrobeats Tiwa Savage made headlines over a comment she made at her show in Stockholm, Sweden.

Tiwa Savage, in a statement on stage, said there was a male fan who had been stalking her and was present at her last show.

The mum of one added that the male fan told her he was headed home and wouldn’t be able to make it to her show in Stockholm.

The singer also revealed that she was happy he couldn’t make it to Sweden after seeing the number of beautiful ladies at her show, insisting they could take him from her.

