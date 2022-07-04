Singer Naira Marley has continued to receive premium dragging online as he was seen in a viral video trying to open a bottle of wine with his teeth.

The Singer was in the company of African stars like Wizkid, Raman Jago, Mayorkun, Buju, Focalistic and others at the just concluded Afro Nation Festival in Portugal.

Some social media users have said that the singer must "be high" from what he was smoking in the video as he appeared to be "spiritually" away from the other artists.

Controversial rapper and Singer Naira Marley has been severely dragged on social media since he was seen in a video going viral now, trying to open a Champaign bottle with his teeth.

Closely looking at the video, the Singer could be seen smoking, sitting behind a table with some bottles of Champaign on it. He picked up a bottle, and without opening it, he put it in his mouth, either trying to drink from it, thinking it was opened or trying to remove the crown with his teeth like it was a bottle of beer.

Naira Marley spotted with Wizkid and others. Credit: @burblemedia @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Internet users react

Big__Derah:

"Was Naira Marley trying to open a bottle of Champagne with his teeth?? He truly has no mannaz."

SWAGGzeezz:

"Just noticed Naira Marley was trying to open a bottle of Champagne with his teeth. LOL LOL"

Mide__mid:

"From naira trying to drink from a bottle that's not opened to that girl using bottled water to move one bottle."

troythony:

"Naira Marley has no idea what's going on. My ni**a is alive but already with the 'most high'."

It would be recalled that Legit NG reported that The Afro Nation festival went down in Portugal over the weekend from July 1 to 3, with the likes of Rema, Oxlade, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, among others performing at the event.

Burna Boy trended owing to his performance at the festival despite the limited time allotted to him.

A video from the festival showed the moment fans who had walked away ran back to the show venue after hearing Burna Boy’s voice.

Source: Legit.ng