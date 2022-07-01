Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo and his wife are still going strong despite all odds as they mark their 12th wedding anniversary

Okposo took to his Instagram page with a video of different moments he has spent with his wife since they got married

The singer also affirmed that their love is forever as fans and colleagues sent in their congratulatory messages

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo has taken to social media to celebrate his 12th wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife.

The singer who was involved in a messy infidelity scandal affirmed that the spark and love in his marriage are still intact.

Sammie Okposo and wife celebrate 12th wedding anniversary Photo credit: @sammieokposo

Source: Instagram

He shared a video compilation of moments with his wife from the day they decided to become man and wife in 2010.

"Happy 12th wedding anniversary to us. July 1st 2010-2022. 12 years done. Forever to Go. Our Love is Forever. God's grace is working for us."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate with the Okposos

laolugbenjo:

"Happy anniversary more blessings."

timgodfreyworld:

"Happy anniversary bros."

iamwoleoni:

"Blessings Happy wedding anniversary."

mosesefretofficial:

"Happy Anniversary Fam"

bishopkiuna:

"Happy 12th anniversary. Your best days are still ahead of you!! @revkathykiuna and I and JCC family love you both!!"

moniquenaija:

"Happy anniversary Baba, God Almighty continue to bless your home ❤️"

sirt_oluwatosin:

"❤️❤️❤️ happy wedding anniversary, God bless you both now forever @sammieokposo keep winning all the way."

ujunneh:

"Just like yesterday ❤️ happppppppy anniversary fam ❤️ plenny love and happiness huns @sammieokposo and @ozyokposo ❤️❤️"

righteousmann:

"Here is wishing you and yours more blissful prosperous years. ❤️❤️❤️ Huge Congratulations."

Sammie Okposo vacations with wife in Mexico amid cheating scandal

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, and his wife, Ozioma, appeared to be on great terms after the cheating scandal that rocked their marriage.

The celebrity couple went on a vacation to Cancun, Mexico, and made sure to post it online. Taking to his official Instagram page, Okposo posted a video showing several fun moments from the trip with his wife.

In his caption, the gospel singer made it known that his wife is his queen as he shared details about their vacation.

Source: Legit.ng