Travis Barker was just hospitalized with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side on Tuesday, June 28

The Kardashian was seen next to her husband as he was reportedly taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on a stretcher

His daughter Alabama, 16, went on social media to ask her followers to pray for her dad after he was taken to the hospital

Kourtney Kardashian is sticking by husband Travis Barker's side.

Travis Barker hospitalised. Photo: Jeff Kravitz.

Source: UGC

In a photo obtained by TMZ, the drummer was seen getting wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher on Tuesday, with his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, trailing close behind.

People reported that it is unclear why the Barker Wellness founder was taken to the hospital but fans took note of a tweet from Barker earlier Tuesday, which read:

"God save me."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, many social media users pointed out that his tweet is also the name of a song by his close friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, asked her followers to send prayers to Travis.

"Please send your prayers," in an Instagram Story shortly after her dad was reportedly taken to the hospital.

Kourtney and Travis get married in Italy

Barker and Kardashian wedded in a stunning ceremony in Portofino, Italy, last month, celebrating their nuptials with family, friends, and loved ones over the course of three days.

Kourtney and Travis travelled to Italy to say "I do" in front of their loved ones just days after marrying in a courtroom wedding.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer married on May 22 in a grandiose outdoor ceremony in the village of Portofino in Italy, following a Las Vegas ceremony in April and an intimate courthouse wedding in Southern California on May 15.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows on a crimson carpeted altar at the 16th-century Castello Brown in front of friends and family, including her children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' children Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

Kourtney shares her three children with ex-husband Scott Disick, while Travis has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Source: TUKO.co.ke