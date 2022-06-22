Kim Kardashian went live on Instagram with her sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, on Tuesday, June 21

The Kardashians star introduced the two boys whom she told to say 'h i ' to her fans; Psalm responded as per mum's instruction but Saint showed his cheeky side

'h ' Saint hilariously shouted that he hated those who were watching the video before his mother blasted him

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West was stealing the show in his mother's latest Instagram Live video.

Kim Kardashian's Son Saint joked on mum's IG Live. Photo: Getty Images.

The reality TV star introduced sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, to Instagram Live on Tuesday, June 21.

"Mister Man, say hi," the SKIMS founder, 41, said to her youngest child in a video captured by a fan account featuring the Kardashian-Jenner children.

According to People, Psalm adorably responded:

"Hi."

While Saint joked:

"Hi weirdos, if you’re watching this I hate you,” said Saint, after sticking his tongue out at the camera.

"Hey, stop it. Look what you are teaching him.," Kim told Saint.

She then admitted that Psalm is the good boy when it comes to the two of them.

Kardashian praises Kanye West for being best dad

In a related article published on Legit.ng, Kim Kardashian took to social media and showered her ex-husband rapper Kanye West with praises on the special occasion of Father’s Day.

In the sweet post, the mother of four thanked the rapper for being the best dad to their kids.

“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” the reality star, 41, wrote in a post shared on her Instagram Stories.

The message was accompanied by a pic of the rapper, 45, smiling and posing with their kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The Kardashians star filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The two were declared legally single in March.

Kim has since moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

