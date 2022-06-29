Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is reportedly top on the nomination list of the potential running mate of PDP's Lagos governorship candidate, Jandor

A picture of Jandor and Akindele had sparked rumours that the Nollywood actress had been chosen as the deputy governorship candidate

Different reactions have followed reports of Funke's nomination with many still refusing to believe the news

Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has been reportedly nominated as one of the candidates for deputy governor of Lagos state under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to reports, the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced the process for the selection of running mate of the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor.

The Nollywood star is reportedly among the several people who are being considered and is said to be top on the nomination list.

Other names on the list include: former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as DAKOVA, and Engr. Teslim Balogun.

Akindele may have been selected as the deputy governorship candidate after a picture of Jandor and her went viral on Friday, June 24, almost after that of Tonto Dikeh and Tonte Abraye came out public.

The female actor was just listed as a potential running companion, according to checks done by a Daily Trust correspondent, and the choice of the governorship candidate’s running mate has not yet been made.

Reactions to Funke Akindele's nomination

kingpexxie:

"It’s obvious PDP likes APC ruling. Make APGA or SDP too nominate PORTABLE NA… ijoba adugbo."

lanreshonubi:

"This wasn’t a joke "

gbemisola_xavier:

"Yaaaas we’re all for youth and women inclusivity."

jaccussherself:

"All these parties are using celebrities for clout because they know they have fans. We don wise for Nigeria shaa."

ammybekeh:

"Turn it down politely....it's a new party entirely or nothing. They know what they are doing. May her garment not be stained, I pray she sees a bigger picture beyond this guys (pdp and Apc)"

clutch_hq:

"Youths in politics this we support."

modupeoluwa_eniolanimi:

"My country and cruise."

