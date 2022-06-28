Nigerian businessman E-money shared a lovely photo of him and his wife a day before her birthday

E-Money poured out his love for his wife as he said his love for her is eternal as he revealed her birthday falls on June 29

Many of the businessman's fans and followers have taken to social media to gush over his wife, some, however, pointed out his shoe

Nigerian businessman and owner of Five Star Music Label, E-Money is known for showing off his wife and confessing to her how much he loves her.

Ahead of her birthday, which falls on Wednesday, June 29, E-Money took to his social media timeline to gush over his wife as he celebrated her ahead of her big day.

E-Money gushes over wife a day to her birthday. Credit: @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The businessman, in his statement, stressed that his love for his wife is eternal.

Sharing the photos, he wrote:

"1day2go it’s my wife’s birthday tomorrow 29th June . My dear wife, your birthday is almost here, I want you to know that my love for you is eternal. Happy birthday in advance to you my lovely wife."

See the post below:

Fans react to E-Money's shoe

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see the below:

iamdikeh:

"Please I’m not rocking this! Let this design not reign for men abeg ."

benbills007:

"Our forefathers rocked this with their black and white pictures ."

endylight1:

"Make I go tell my soon to be boyfriend make he go buy koi koi shoe oooooo.. It looks good on him though and it gave him more height."

ehraaad:

"E money shoe high pass the wife ooo ."

onyinyechistephen:

"It’s for short boys."

oatmeal_ceo:

"So we all going to pretend that we don’t notice that emoney is wearing heels I just don’t Lagos again."

KCee, E-Money others, make money rain at Rita Dominic's wedding

Popular brothers KCee, E-Money were among the top celebrities that stormed Rita Dominic's wedding.

An exciting video from Rita's wedding after-party went viral on social media.

The video showed the likes of E-Money, Ini Edo, Chioma Akpotha making money rain at the event.

Source: Legit.ng