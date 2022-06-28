Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has taken to social media to reveal that for the first time in her carer she felt inhibited and free

The Mama Africa performed in Brussels without makeup, heavy costume or usual preparations that she is used to as a celebrity

Nigerians commended Yemi Alade's look as many affirmed that she has always been a beautiful woman even without makeup

Popular Nigerian singer and self acclaimed Mama Africa Yemi Alade had a moment of liberation in her career recently and it opened her eyes.

The singer who recently performed to an energetic crowd in Brussels revealed that she did her show with makeup, costume or pre-stage photos.

Yemi Alade performs with makeup or costume Photo credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

Yemi Alade revealed that she found the experience uninhibiting, and she felt musically unhinged like a rockstar.

"For the first time in my entire career, I went on stage without makeup, costume attire or pre-stage photo up. It wasn't my plan in the beginning but I have never felt so uninhibited, musically unhinged! A freaking rockstar! Thank you Brussels! I am ready for more."

"Fearfully and wonderfully Made❤(The Guys are trully ENJOYING LIFE WITHOUT MAKEUP OO)"

Nigerians react to Yemi Alade's submission

idia.aisien:

"A Queen!!!❤️❤️"

obaksolo:

"Yemi Issa Great Performer"

eriata_ese:

"To think I didn’t even notice the first time I saw the video I was just carried away by the performance "

itsboye:

"She didn’t need the costume afterall. No difference either ways."

_mirabeleze:

"Effortlessly beautiful "

a_bikeh:

"Assignment still very well done!!! She killed it "

elizabethamani:

"She looks so good with o without make up❤️"

virtualassistantsforyou:

"Love it! So liberating "

sneakers__and_more:

"❤️❤️it was a natural performance ... E FOR ENERGY!!!"

alwayzify:

"One of the bucket lists in one's life should be to see Yemi Alade Live on stage. Her stage performance is top notch and I don't give such kudos lightly. A stage Queen. "

