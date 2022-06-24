Singer Davido continues to give his fans new things to brag about as he embarks on his WRBLO tour in the US

The 30BG musician recently had a show in Chicago and he sent the audience wild with excitement after introducing rap artiste Chance The Rapper on stage

A video of the Nigerian singer and US rapper sparked sweet reactions from members of the online community

Nigerian singer Davido continues to attain new bragging rights as he embarks on his We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) tour in the US.

The music superstar has kept the number of surprise artistes limited but he pulled a major one on fans at his Chicago show.

Davido invites US star Chance the rapper on stage.

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Davido announced US star, Chance The Rapper, as the next performing act and brought him on stage.

The audience had no idea of what was in store for them and the surprise from the afrobeat hitmaker was pleasantly received.

Watch a video showing the two music stars on the stage below:

Social media users react

Fans and supporters of the singer who couldn't be at the show had sweet things to say on social media.

Read some comments sighted below:

theemmanuel__ said:

"Only 1 baddest can do that ."

ananco_invest said:

"The real definition of every show is a shutdown ."

blink.jazy said:

"Biggest force001 for a reason ."

y.nisholar said:

"001 the game forget elemi 9+❤️."

bazz4 said:

"Electrifying audience , only 001 can assemble that in d continent."

Davido sends female fan gushing at an event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido during a show decided to let a fan in on the fun by sharing his microphone with her when he sang Fia.

The young lady who got lucky could not believe her good fortune as she screamed her lungs out while she sang along.

She held on to her wig during the moment and after Davido took the microphone away, she went down as if to faint as people held her.

One social media user wrote:

"But wait OBO go dey hold the hand wey she manage use they hold the wig."

