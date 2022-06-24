Veteran actor Mr Ibu continues to assure his fans and supporters in the online community that he’s on a fast path to recovery

The comic movie star was spotted in a recent video dancing to President Buhari’s viral ‘Top to Bottom soundtrack’

Mr Ibu also rocked a stylish outfit as many took to his comment section with different reactions to his funny video

Veteran entertainer John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu has returned to social media with yet another video for those that may be doubting his full recovery.

The Nollywood star joined several other Nigerians who have danced to President Buhari’s viral ‘Top to Bottom’ soundtrack.

Mr Ibu dances to Buhari's viral soundtrack. Photo: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

A stylishly dressed Mr Ibu rocked a denim shirt, white trousers and a matching pair of footwear to make him appear like a hip daddy.

He completed the look with a pair of a noticeable gold wristwatch and dark shades.

This was followed by the funny actor moving his hands up and down just like the command in Buhari’s viral soundtrack.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Social media users react

crazy_juliet1 said:

"Seeing you makes me happy ❤️my role model."

michellesophia54 said:

"Happy to see you again ."

investor_daniel_01 said:

"Ur face still neva change ."

sek_decimo said:

"Mr IBU im so happy and relieved on how healthy you are. I’m your number 1 fan. How you talk in your movies and the funny things you do, no one can imitate it . God bless you always and give you health abundantly. Love from me❤️."

successful_prince_lucky said:

"Living Legend ❤️More grace sir."

Mr Ibu lands in hospital on wedding anniversary

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Mr Ibu's wife took to social media to announce that the veteran actor has landed in the hospital again.

The movie star has been in and out of the hospital lately over his health and his wife revealed that he was hospitalized on their wedding anniversary.

According to her, on May 25 2021, their anniversary, Mr Ibu was in the hospital and the cycle has repeated itself again.

